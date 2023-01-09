Rihanna Gears Up For Super Bowl Performance With New Football-Themed Merch For Savage x Fenty

Rihanna, 34, just reminded everyone that her highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance is almost here! Over a month ahead of the big NFL game and Apple Music’s halftime show, Rihanna unveiled her football-themed Savage x Fenty merchandise, called the “Game Day Collection,” on January 9. The “Diamonds” singer modeled the clothes in photos shared by the brand on Instagram.

Rihanna showed off the LVII Sweatpants, LVII Beanie, and Two-Tone Varsity Jersey from the new collection in the snapshots on Instagram. In one of the photos, Rihanna pulled down the sweatpants to show off another pair of the Fenty sweatpants underneath. RiRi just had a baby seven months ago and her body looks amazing.

The “Game Day Collection” offers tons of limited edition hats, jerseys, and more. There’s even a $44 white T-shirt that says, “Rihanna Concert Interrupted By A Football Game. Weird But Whatever.” Rihanna also modeled a Fenty-branded football hoodie as she got her fans pumped up for the game five weeks early in a video from her Instagram Stories.

Rihanna previously teased what’s in store for her Feb. 12 Super Bowl performance at the premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in November. “I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.” The Grammy Award winner also admitted that she still can’t believe she agreed to do the Super Bowl. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” Rihanna added. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right.”

HollywoodLife learned from a source that Rihanna plans to involve her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world,” the insider explained. “Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it,” they shared.

Fans are so pumped up to see Rihanna take the Super Bowl stage. They’re hoping that Ri will announce her next album sometime after the performance. It’s been over six years since her last album, Anti, came out, so new Rihanna music is long overdue!