Jessica Simpson Rocks Red Dress For Date Night With Husband After 100 Lbs. Weight Loss: Photo

Jennifer Lawrence‘s favorite celebrity put her fit body on display during a Saturday date night. Jessica Simpson joined her husband, Eric Johnson, for dinner at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi on Jan. 7, arriving at the restaurant in a red and black zebra-striped dress. Jessica, 42, wore a pair of knee-high boots along with the form-fitting outfit, along with a long black coat that shielded her from the mid-winter California weather. The fashion icon accessorized the look with numerous necklaces, rings, and bracelets, showing off a touch of an edge amongst the glam.

Eric, 43, kept it a bit casual for the date night. He opted for a pair of jeans, a plaid jacket, and a black t-shirt. He escorted his wife into the restaurant as the paparazzi fired off their cameras, capturing Jessica’s toned and trimmed-down body.

This date night came months after Jessica revealed that she lost 100 pounds following the birth of her and Eric’s third child, Birdie Mae Johnson, in 2019. “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” Jessica said in a Sept. 2022 interview, attributing her diet as one of the keys to her ditching the baby weight. Working with longtime trainer Harley Pasternak also helped her shed the pounds. “I absolutely feel healthy,” said Jessica. “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger actually. I have a lot more energy.”

“I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for [her daughter Maxwell, 10] and Birdie, and maybe Birdie will wear them because Maxwell’s already outgrown them,” added Jessica. She also gave birth to Ace Johnson in 2013, and in an April 2022 Instagram post, said she had “gained and lost 100 lbs [three times.] I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ BIKINI!!!!!!” She credited “Hard work,” “Determination,” and “Self-Love” for the success.

In Oct. 2022, Jessica decided to throw it back to her Dukes of Hazzard days by wearing a pair of Daisy Duke cutoff shorts. “Pop a sidewalk squat,” she captioned the photo of her in the short shorts. She also busted out the jean shorts to model a pair of boots from her Jessica Simpson Collection. “Feel’n my Goblin Gams today,” she captioned the photo of her wearing dark green chunky heels.