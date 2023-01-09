Brad Pitt Recalls ‘Rolling & Frolicking’ In The Hay While Filming 1st Love Scene For ‘Dallas’

When it comes to kissing on camera, Brad Pitt is a total pro. But the star was happy to poke fun at one of his earlier smooching scenes during a new Q&A with W Magazine, out Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Asked about his very first love scene, the A-list actor, 59, recounted a rollicking good time on the 80s soap opera Dallas.

Brad was a fresh-faced 23 when he appeared on the show as the character Randy in 1987 and 1988. And while his on-screen charm has been undeniable from the start, he didn’t exactly get a chance to show off his acting skills during those early roles.

“I had to roll around in the hay in a barn,” the Babylon star recalled of the love scene. “I don’t think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking.”

They went on to talk about one of his more “famous” bedroom appearances — his frisky sex scene from 1991’s Thelma & Louise. Brad was only 26 when he romped around with a then-34 Geena Davis on camera.

Remembering the scene, Brad said, “Yeah, that was my entry into the big leagues, I guess. Geena was so sweet and kind and delicate. That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me.”

Geena herself has fond memories of working with Brad. Talking about the Fight Club cutie’s shirtless audition for the film with People magazine in 2020, the Beetlejuice star said, “He just has ‘it.’

“I could tell when he was auditioning that he was super talented,” Geena went on. “He has done so many incredible things over the years. I don’t think that it is unusual for him to be honored. He really is the ‘star’ of the moment, which is fabulous, and it is just great to see.”

Brad is currently showcasing his talents in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which came out in Dec. 2022. He hailed the tribute to 20s Hollywood as a “masterwork,” gushing about the La La Land director’s vision.

“Damien’s films; there’s a rhythm—a syncopation—to the scenes,” he said, later adding, “We all need to find the music in the day.” Babylon is currently out in theaters.