Brad Pitt Recalls ‘Rolling & Frolicking’ In The Hay While Filming 1st Love Scene For ‘Dallas’

The veteran hunk looked back at some of his first sex scenes in a playful interview with 'W.' In it, he also dished about his 'Thelma & Louise' love scene.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 9, 2023 10:01AM EST
Brad Pitt
View gallery
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton arriving to Paramount Pictures global premiere screening of “Babylon” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA on December 15, 2022. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 15 Dec 2022 Pictured: Brad Pitt. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA926596_058.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Brad Pitt throws on a stylish power suit and fashionably arrives at the Babylon Q&A in New York City. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine

When it comes to kissing on camera, Brad Pitt is a total pro. But the star was happy to poke fun at one of his earlier smooching scenes during a new Q&A with W Magazine, out Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Asked about his very first love scene, the A-list actor, 59, recounted a rollicking good time on the 80s soap opera Dallas.

Brad was a fresh-faced 23 when he appeared on the show as the character Randy in 1987 and 1988. And while his on-screen charm has been undeniable from the start, he didn’t exactly get a chance to show off his acting skills during those early roles.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt looks so handsome in his ‘W’ cover. Inside, he offered a fascinating Q&A. (Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine)

“I had to roll around in the hay in a barn,” the Babylon star recalled of the love scene. “I don’t think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking.”

They went on to talk about one of his more “famous” bedroom appearances — his frisky sex scene from 1991’s Thelma & Louise. Brad was only 26 when he romped around with a then-34 Geena Davis on camera.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt appears in promo portrait for ‘Dallas,’ where he shot his first love scene in the late 80s. (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Remembering the scene, Brad said, “Yeah, that was my entry into the big leagues, I guess. Geena was so sweet and kind and delicate. That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me.”

Geena herself has fond memories of working with Brad. Talking about the Fight Club cutie’s shirtless audition for the film with People magazine in 2020, the Beetlejuice star said, “He just has ‘it.’

“I could tell when he was auditioning that he was super talented,” Geena went on. “He has done so many incredible things over the years. I don’t think that it is unusual for him to be honored. He really is the ‘star’ of the moment, which is fabulous, and it is just great to see.”

Brad Pitt
Brad is currently on-screen in ‘Babylon,’ a Damien Chazelle tribute to 20s Hollywood. (Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine)

Brad is currently showcasing his talents in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which came out in Dec. 2022. He hailed the tribute to 20s Hollywood as a “masterwork,” gushing about the La La Land director’s vision.

“Damien’s films; there’s a rhythm—a syncopation—to the scenes,” he said, later adding, “We all need to find the music in the day.” Babylon is currently out in theaters.

More From Our Partners

ad