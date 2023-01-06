North West, 9, Transforms Herself Into Dad Kanye West For New TikTok With Kim Kardashian: Watch

Kanye “Ye” West famously expressed anger about Kim Kardashian allowing North West “being put on TikTok against my will.” Maybe Ye, 45, might change his tune after seeing the video that North, 9, and Kim, 42, shared on Thursday (Jan. 5) night. In the clip, set to a remix of Ye’s “Bound 2” done by TikTok user Asawa ni Mae, North transformed into her father. While North already bore a strong resemblance to Ye, she looked like his doppelganger after donning a black hoodie and knit cap (the makeup Kim and North used to give the young girl a beard and thicker eyebrows also helped.)

North captured her father’s “Kanye Resting Face” as she gazed into the phone’s camera with a sullen, almost disinterested look. “Bound Baby,” she and Kim captioned the video, which saw the SKIMS founder wear a pair of oversized shades and a black outfit as she posed in the background.

The reference was likely to “Bound 2,” the 2013 single Kanye released supporting his Yeezus album. The video for the song is now an infamous piece of pop culture since it featured Kanye seated upon a Honda CRF-X motorcycle while a topless Kim straddled him as he rapped along to the track. Both the song (August 2013) and video (November 2013) were released months after Kim gave birth to North (June 2013), suggesting that Ye and Kim’s eldest is indeed a “Bound Baby.”

Ye has been ostracized by the public following his ongoing antisemitic statements. Even Elon Musk had to suspend Ye’s Twitter account after he broke the social media platform rule “against incitement to violence.” Kim and Ye finalized their divorce in late November 2022, concluding a process Kim started in 2021 when she filed papers to end the marriage. Ye’s most recent newsworthy outing came in December after he attended the birthday party for his and Kim’s son, Saint.

Though this recent TikTok wasn’t the first time North referred to her dad on the platform, it won’t likely convert Ye. West railed against his young daughter having a TikTok account in April 2020. “There are two things I [told my cousins], tell [Kim] Security’s not gonna be in between me and my kids,’ and also tell her, ‘Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that,’” Ye said in a now-deleted message.