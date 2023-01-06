Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.

United States District Judge Sidney H. Stein sentenced Jen on Friday. Both her husband and two children Sharieff Jr. and Omar were present in court. Jen had pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud during her trial in July, despite initially pleading not guilty in March 2021. She must report to a federal facility by February 17, per NBC News. She was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and “to forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items, and 78 counterfeit luxury items, and to pay $6,645,251 in restitution,” according to a press release from the Justice Department.

Jen reportedly apologized for her part in the scheme, and took responsibility while addressing the court. “Reality TV has nothing to do with reality,” she said in the hearing, according to The Los Angeles Times. “I am deeply sorry for what I’ve done. My actions have hurt innocent people.”

As Jen left court, she appeared to be looking downward, as she wore an all-beige outfit. She sported a peacoat over a matching outfit, as she held a clutch and accessorized with sunglasses. She also wore leopard print shoes. Her husband wore a black suit and undershirt and a blue tie.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams also spoke about how Jen’s sentencing sends a message to those who may try similar schemes in the Justice Dept. press release. “With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims,” he said. “This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes.”