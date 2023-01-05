Dua Lipa Pulls Off Impressive Headstand In Crop Top & Leggings While Doing Yoga: Watch

Dua Lipa started off 2023 by showing her fans how far she has come in her yoga exercises. The “Levitiating” singer appeared to be levitating herself as she performed an impressive headstand during a clip she posted to her Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 5. Rocking a sleek black crop top and matching leggings, Dua proceeded to life her legs in the air as she balanced her body on her head and forearms. Watch the incredible feat below!

While she focused on her fitness, Dua has reportedly had a new development in her romantic life. According to a source for Page Six, Dua and rapper Jack Harlow have been in “constant communication” since meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles last month. The insider added that Jack “very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” As fans know, this comes as no surprise, with Jack previously recording a song called “Dua Lipa” on his latest album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

The possible love match comes after Dua rang the alarm with her fans when she was spotted passionately making out with Trevor Noah, the former Daily Show host, in late September in New York. “Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October.

“Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet,” the insider continued. However, it appeared they were just friendly at that point. “They are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point,” our source noted. “She appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship.”

Dua has previously been linked to Anwar Hadid, while Trevor had a romance with actress Minka Kelly for a few years that ended in 2021. Jack, meanwhile, has previously been linked to Addison Rae.