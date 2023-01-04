Shania Twain Cuddles Adorable Dog Arriving To Stephen Colbert Show: Photos

From cozy to glam! That’s just what singer Shania Twain, 57, served with her looks on Wednesday while out in New York City! The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” hitmaker looked stunning in a long multi-patterned coat, blue jeans, and winter boots for her arrival to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The brunette beauty accessorized the look with a chic bright-blue purse and her adorable dog in hand! Shania waved at the cameras and was smiling from ear to ear just hours after arriving to the Big Apple with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, 53.

Earlier that day, Shani and her hubby arrived at John F. Kennedy airport in NYC for her appearance on the late-night talk show. The 57-year-old opted for a much more casual, yet chic, look for the morning of travel. Shania rocked a Republic Records black hoodie, a peace sign black baseball cap, blue jeans, and white sneakers. The 53-year-old, for his part, was spotted in dark jeans, a grey hoodie, and white Nike shoes. Both of them appeared to be in good spirits as they lugged their own suitcases to their vehicle on the chilly morning.

Shania is currently promoting her new single “Giddy Up!”, which she will also release a music video for at 9PM ET on Jan. 4. She took to her Instagram account that day to share a teaser clip and some behind-the-scenes sneak peaks at the upcoming dance video. “I have no idea what I’m doing,” she captioned the hilarious video of her peaking into the hood of a car as she sang along to the new track. Many of her two million followers took to the comments section to share their reactions. “You look incredible,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “come fix my car please.”

The hitmaker has been busy promoting the upcoming track via her Instagram the last few days. She even shared a video of her in a stunning leopard-print ensemble on Jan. 3 to bring attention to her musical release. “New year, same iconic outfits @rodarte PS. Giddy Up! is out Thursday!!”, Shania captioned the post. The pop icon’s recent outings come nearly three months after she announced her upcoming album, Queen Of Me, via Instagram on Oct. 28, 2022.

“I am unbelievably excited to announce ‘Queen Of Me’ – the new album and tour. These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically,” the Grammy-winner’s lengthy caption began. “Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!” The songstress then went on to add her aim for her latest tour. “This one’s gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!!”, she concluded.