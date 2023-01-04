Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.

Shania and Frederic celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Day, having tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2011. The beginning of Shania and Frederic’s relationship was anything but conventional. The country singer split from her first husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who she shares a son with, in 2008. The separation came after she found out that he’d had an affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. Shania then went on to start a relationship with Marie-Anne’s husband, Frederic, and they were engaged by the end of 2010.

Although Shania’s world was initially rocked by Mutt’s affair, she went on to find happiness. Frederic was actually the one to find out about Mutt and Marie-Anne’s relationship first and took it upon himself to tell Shania when they refused. “We were a support to each other and really found something beautiful in the end and unexpected,” Shania admitted during a past interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After their wedding, Shania called Frederic a “true gift” to her as a friend, which blossomed into an “amazing love” over time.

Shania is now anticipating the upcoming release of her new album, Queen of Me, which will be released on Feb. 3. It’s her first full studio album since 2017. The record’s first single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” was released back in 2022. She will support the album with her Queen of Me tour, which kicks off on April 28 in Washington and conclude its North America run in July. In September, she’ll pick up the show in Europe for a string of dates before returning to North America in October to finish out another month of shows.