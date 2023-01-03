Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’

No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

The photos showed the new couple getting out of a luxury car together with Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims, escorting her from the vehicle. The pair also posed for a shot outside of the car. The Growing Up Hip Hop star dazzled in a sparkling black gown, along with matching long gloves and heels. She accessorized with a pearl necklace and beautiful bracelets and earrings. Yo Gotti went for an all-black, velvet suit over a turtle neck and a chain necklace for the evening.

Later Angela shared a photo of them ringing in 2023 with some champagne. Yo Gotti also posted one of the photos of himself holding his new girlfriend’s hand and keeping an umbrella over her as they got out of the car, as well as a shot of him grabbing her butt while they kissed on his Instagram.

Before dating Yo Gotti, Angela had previously been in relationships with boxer Daniel Jacobs and rapper Bow Wow. She was also notably engaged to Sutton Tennyson, who she had a child with. Sutton was murdered at age 37 in November 2018, and Angela spoke at the sentencing in April 2022.

Angela opened up about dating and wanting to show her love life on her new show Just Angela on the HollywoodLife Podcast in May, following her splits from Daniel and Bow Wow. “I definitely talk a lot about love after a breakup and being in a relationship, not being relationship and kind of my process to help yourself heal,” she said.