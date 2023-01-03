Adele Reveals She’s Suffering From ‘Bad Sciatica’ & Has ‘To Waddle’ To Walk These Days

Adele revealed it’s hard to move around the stage during her booming Weekends with Adele residency at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” the 34-year-old Grammy winner said on stage, opening up to the crowd during her New Year’s Eve show over the weekend, according to Cosmopolitan UK. Sciatica is a lower back condition that is caused by “irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression” of the sciatic nerve, per Cleveland Clinic.

Adele spoke about her back pain and why she has it in a 2021 interview with The Face. “I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture,” she explained.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out,” she added. “In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had c-section, my core was useless.” However, she did say that working out and strengthening her core has certainly helped her lower back issues.

Despite her pain, Adele has seemingly effortlessly powered through her residency, which kicked off in Nov. 2022 after being delayed from Jan. 2022 due to COVID-19 complications. She has also picked up a new hobby: hiking. “Guess what I’ve started doing,” she instructed her audience in mid-December, according to the Daily Mail. “I’ve started hiking. I really like it. I put my headphones on and get on with it,” she gushed. “I’m out of breath. This is a stadium-sized theatre, it’s quite a walk.”

Adele has also appeared in a chipper mood during her fan interactions, despite constantly feeling back pain. For instance, during a November show, she expressed her shock when a fan recorded them in selfie mode with a filter over their faces. “Is there a filter on that? What have you done to my face!” the “Easy on Me” singer said. “Woah, girl! Get that filter off my face!” She then hugged her fan as she cried from being overwhelmed by the lucky interaction.

She even handled a fan attempting to give her their phone number like a pro at a concert at the beginning of December by quickly giving the digits back and moving on with the show. A fan can dream, right?