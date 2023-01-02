Sara Bareilles Engaged To Joe Tippett After 6 Years Of Dating: See Photo Of Her Unique Ring

It would appear that Girls5eva star Sara Bareilles, 43, has found someone worthy of writing a “Love Song” for after all! The hitmaker announced her engagement to Mare of Easttown actor Joe Tippett, 40, on Jan. 1, via Instagram. “Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES,” her romantic caption began. “@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love.”

The snapshot featured Sara and her fiancé gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, as they celebrated the New Year and their engagement. Notably, her engagement ring is a gold band with a leaf. She continued, “And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you.” Many of the 43-year-old’s celeb pals, including This Is Us star Mandy Moore, took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple. “Congrats!!!”, Mandy wrote along with a series of red heart emojis.

Even Broadway actress Stephanie J. Block made sure to wish Sara and Joe well. “How wonderful!! Blessings to both of you!!”, she penned on the post. Others who chimed in included The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden, who chimed in with a series of red heart emojis. Finally, her Girls5eva co-star Busy Philipps also added a series of hearts and crying face emojis to the sweet announcement.

Joe, for his part, took to his Instagram to announce the engagement with a solo portrait of Sara on Jan. 2. “I’m going to marry this woman. Looking ahead to all of the tomorrows, all the adventures, the laughs, and all of the love. Thank you my heart,” he captioned the post. And, of course, his celeb friends chimed in with their congratulations wishes as well! “Congratulations,” Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer wrote, while his fiancée added, “Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee we’re doing it!”

The Grammy-winner and her soulmate have been dating since Aug. 2015, per Page Six. They reportedly met while auditioning for the Broadway musical Waitress, however, they did not star in the production at the same time. Sara and Joe still managed to find each other once again and the rest was history. Later, duo made their red carpet debut in June 2017 at the Tony Awards.

More recently, the brunette beauty gushed about her love for Joe via Instagram on Sept. 21, 2022. “The world that is burning has somehow brought me someone like @joetipps who I am constantly in awe of and inspired by and challenged by and infuriated by and loved by in a way I can’t even describe except I know it is Truth with a capital T,” she captioned the carousel of photos with the 40-year-old actor.