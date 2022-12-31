Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest

After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Along with hosting, Ciara busted out an incredible performance of medley of her hits “Better Thangs” and “Jump” during the show, dressed up as sparkly as the Times Square ball in a metallic silver jumpsuit, bedazzled with rhinestones. In short – she looked out of this world! She joined a slew of other incredible performers rocking out it out in Disneyland. Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith all joined her for the big, inaugural telecast from the new host destination. In fact, Ciara could be seen all night in the audience, dancing away to the other performances, showing as much love to her co-performers as the world gave to her!

It’s been another fabulous year for Russell Wilson’s wife, as she was seen just about everywhere in Hollywood doing her thing! From looking downright stunning at the 28th annual amfAR Gala in Cannes to bringing the sexy to the CMT Artists of the Year celebration, Ciara brought her class act to red carpets everywhere this year.

But it wasn’t all about looking good! She also dropped new music this year and proved she’s still got moves far beyond a 1,2 step. In her music video for Jump, Ciara got pulses races and everyone out of their seats with an electric dance routine and even more fiery outfits.