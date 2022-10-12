Ciara Slays Lingerie Inspired Look With Sheer Lace Bustier At CMT Artists Of The Year

Ciara got her country on by attending CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville on Oct. 12. The singer attended the event as a performer, but before hitting the stage, she walked the red carpet alongside the honorees and other celeb guests. Ciara always knows how to slay the red carpet, and she was at it once again for this event. She wore a jaw dropping lingerie-inspired look, with a sheer bustier, peekaboo cutouts, leather details and long black lace gloves. She wore a black skirt with a thigh high slit as she showed off her crystal studded, strappy stiletto heels.

To complete her look, Ciara had her hair styled in in an impressively glam updo with bangs. Her makeup looked absolutely stunning, with her skin glowing as she rocked smokey eyes and a dewy shade of nude lipstick. The ensemble was finished with diamond stud earrings and a diamond ring. She positively smoldered in the skin baring outfit as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Ciara will take the stage to perform alongside Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at Artists of the Year. Walker is one of the five honorees at the event, alongside Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Kane Brown. This is his first time being recognized by CMT as an Artist of the Year, although he performed his song “Fancy Like” to close out the show in 2021. In addition to the five honorees, Alan Jackson will also receive the Artist of a Lifetime award, while Lainey Wilson is being recognized as Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

In addition to the honorees taking the stage to perform and accept their awards, there were also celebrity attendees to were at the event as presenters. Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton and others were all in attendance to celebrate the artists who had the biggest impact on country music this year. Ciara was definitely in good company as she got her country on at the star-studded event.

The CMT Artists of the Year special was filmed on Oct. 12, and will air on the network on Friday, Oct. 14. The 90-minute telecast begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.