Ciara Rocks A Tiny Bodysuit In The Snow As She Dances In Furry Boots: Watch

Ciara is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did in her latest TikTok video. The 37-year-old rocked a tiny black bodysuit that put her bare longs on display as she danced around in the snow while wearing furry boots and a puffy jacket.

@ciara When ya cold just put some pressure on it❄️ ♬ original sound – Ciara

Ciara posted the video of herself dancing in the snow writing, “Snow day but make it fashion,” and she captioned the post, “When ya cold just put some pressure on it.” In the video, Ciara wore a skintight, high-rise black bodysuit with a brown pleather, cropped puffer coat on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of super chunky fur snow boots, layered gold necklaces, and a furry black hat.

Ciara has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and aside from this one, she just wore a skintight metallic silver gown with a massive slit on the side of the skirt. Ciara posted a video of herself rocking the halterneck silver latex dress that had underwire cups, revealing ample cleavage, while the tight bodice was a corset that flowed into a wrap skirt. On the side of the skirt was a huge slit that put Ciara’s toned legs on display.

Ciara accessorized her look with a black and silver Minnie Mouse ears headband, a silver arm cuff, and PVC and rhinestone studded wrap-up heels. As for her glam, Ciara had her long blonde hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her sultry look together.

Aside from these looks, another one of our favorite outfits she wore this holiday season was her skintight black long-sleeve gown for Christmas. The turtleneck velvet dress also had a plunging slit on the side of the skirt and she accessorized with black pointed-toe suede over-the-knee boots. She had her black hair down and parted in the middle with flipped-up needs while a smokey eye and nude lip tied her look together.