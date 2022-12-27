Ciara Stuns In Plunging Silver Gown With Hip-High Slit At Disneyland: Video

Ciara is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at while prepping for the Rockin Eve New Year’s Eve celebration in Disneyland. The 37-year-old posted a slow-motion video of herself strutting down the street in a skintight metallic silver gown with a massive slit on the side of the skirt,

Ciara posted the video with the caption, “Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy! We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand Tune-In!!! Let’s go!” In the video, Ciara’s halterneck silver latex dress had underwire cups that revealed ample cleavage while the tight bodice was a corset that flowed into a wrap skirt. On the side of the skirt was a huge slit that put Ciara’s long, toned legs on display.

Ciara accessorized her look with a black and silver Minnie Mouse ears headband, a silver arm cuff, and PVC and rhinestone studded wrap-up heels. As for her glam, Ciara had her long blonde hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her sultry look together.

Ciara has been slaying her outfits this holiday season and aside from her silver dress, she rocked a skintight black long-sleeve gown for Christmas. The turtleneck velvet dress also had a plunging slit on the side of the skirt and she accessorized with black pointed-toe suede over-the-knee boots. She had her black hair down and parted in the middle with flipped-up needs while a smokey eye and nude lip tied her look together.