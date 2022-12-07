Ciara Rocks Deep-Plunging Christmas Top & Sings Holiday Version Of ‘Better Thangs’ In Sexy Video

Ciara is in the holiday spirit and looking sexy! The 37-year-old R&B singer looked red hot in a new TikTok she posted on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in which she wore a plunging Santa-themed bodysuit and sang to a holiday remix of her new single, “Better Thangs”. The sexy suit was lined with white fur and paired with red fur-lined gloves and a Santa-themed cowboy hat also lined with fur. “I told you mine, now you tell me yours,” Ciara captioned the seductive clip.

@ciara I told you mine, now you tell me yours 🎅🏽 ♬ original sound – Ciara

“So, um … You know… Christmas is coming and… I mean I really don’t need much, but … If a girl could dream … You know what I’m sayin’? I would dream a little somethin’ like dis …” the holiday remix of her single with Summer Walker, 26, began. She then dove into a long list of all the lavish presents she wants such as diamonds, flatscreen TVs, and vacations with her “bae” to “the Bahamas, Cuba, and Italy.” Nothing too flashy, right?

Ciara has been on a hot streak with TikTok lately. On Dec. 4, she stunned in a jaw-dropping video that showed off a sexy black ensemble. In the video, she walked along a runway surrounded by a pool in a silky black mini-dress that featured a loose-fitting bodice that only covered half her torso and elegantly swooped down around her right knee. Underneath, she wore a sparkling silver bra and finished the look with over-the-knee black boots.

@ciara Replying to @cece_iconn then you gotta hit ‘em with that Better Thangs slow mix 😘 ♬ original sound – Ciara

At the end of November, she took to TikTok to share another sizzling video (seen above) to promote her “Better Thang” remix featuring GloRilla. The video showed behind-the-scenes clips from a photo shoot during which Ciara looked breathtaking in a black leather bodysuit that was decorated with a lace-up feature on the sides. She paired the look with a black jacket she wore hanging off her shoulders and over-the-knee black boots. Her hair was styled to look wet, adding some more sex appeal to the shoot.

The sexy videos come as Ciara prepares to host the Disneyland portion of Dick Clark’s 2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She is also slated to perform several of her songs, such as “Better Thangs”. She will host the show with the support of DJ D-Nice.

She’s also not the only celebrity in the holiday spirit. Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg also took to social media on Dec. 7 to show off their completely nude holiday card, which is meant to promote Jenny’s new line of lip glosses. The holidays are certainly sexy this year!