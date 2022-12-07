This year, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are decking the halls with … nudes? The iconic couple unveiled their new campaign for Formless Beauty‘s Nude lip gloss collection on Wednesday, Dec. 7 (seen here), which showed them stripped down to nothing but matching red Converse high-tops. The 50-year-old actress and television personality and her husband, 53, promoted Jenny’s makeup line by smiling wide in front of a festive fireplace with a giant holiday bow covering Donnie’s goods and two small dogs dressed in Santa outfits being held up by Jenny to cover her chest. Jenny’s left leg was popped on an angle to cover her lower half.

More About Jenny McCarthy Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Pose Nude For Sexy New Beauty Campaign: Photo

Jenny’s signature blonde locks were curled to perfection for the merry shoot, while the former New Kids on the Block member accessorized with a Santa hat and black shades. His chiseled and tanned abs stood out, while Jenny’s toned legs lit up the photo. Wrapped presents and holiday decor surrounded them, and a “Happy Holidays” banner was printed across the left corner of the unique Christmas card.

Taking to her Instagram to promote her new line, Jenny said anyone who buys a bundle will receive the naughty holiday card, which has been autographed by both her and Donnie. “Plus, you automatically get entered to possibly win a FaceTime call from me and Donnie on Christmas Day,” she added.

“It was fun to bare it all with my husband for this shoot,” the former Playboy model recalled to PEOPLE about her time on set. “I definitely have a thing for chestnuts roasting and large packages adorned with red ribbons.”

“I love having fun with Jenny, and she asked me right before ‘in-shape New Kids Donnie’ became a ‘doughnut-eating Blue Bloods Donnie,’ so the timing was perfect,” Donnie added.

The photoshoot was certainly a family affair, as it was shot by Jenny’s sister, Lynette McCarthy. Taking to Instagram to show off her work, she captioned the photo, “Some photoshoots are better than others!”

The sexy shoot came days after Melissa and Lynette posted a suggestive TikTok in which they posed around spherical Christmas ornaments and sang about how much they love balls, as seen above. “I like balls. Do you like balls?” Jenny asked as she posed next to red ornaments. “I like balls!” Lynette responded, popping up behind her. They go on to say they enjoy both “small” and “big” balls and harmonized while singing, “Balls!” repeatedly. It seems as though Jenny doesn’t mind being put on the naughty list this year!