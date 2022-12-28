Salma Hayek Spends Time With Daughter, 15, & Stepson, 16, On Winter Vacation: Rare Photo

There may not be snow, but it’s still cold! Salma Hayek showed that she was bonding with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault and stepson Augustin James Evangelista in a sweet selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, December 28. The actress, 56, shared in the caption that they were “Looking for snow,” by making use of the eye, skiing, and other snow-themed emojis, with the phrase written in Spanish.

The whole family looked well-bundled up, and even though there wasn’t much snow shown in the picture (besides near the top of the mountain), it was probably still very chilly in the gondola. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star sported a black puffy jacket, similar to the silver one that her daughter, 15, was wearing. Augustin, 16, rocked a pair of red ski goggles and a black Patagonia sweater. Another friend wore a blue coat and had a helmet sitting on the bench next to him.

The wintery vacation seemed like a great opportunity for the family to relax and enjoy some downtime during the holidays. The actress recently lent her voice to the animated comedy Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and she’s expected to star in the upcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is set to premiere in 2023, per IMDb.

Salma shares her daughter Valentina with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 60, who she’s been married to since 2009. Francois had his son Augustin with his ex-girlfriend, model Linda Evangelista in October 2006, a few months after he started dating Salma. The actress and billionaire had their daughter in September 2007.

Salma and Valentina clearly have a special bond, as they’ve been seen out and about together on plenty of occasions. The actress penned a loving tribute to her daughter on Instagram back in September to celebrate her 15th birthday. “Valentina you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It’s a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart,” she wrote along with the hashtag “They grow so fast.”