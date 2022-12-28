Amy Schumer Rocks Blue Floral Swimsuit On St. Barts Vacation With Her Hubby: Photos

Life & Beth star Amy Schumer, 41, looked super chic in a white and blue floral swimsuit while celebrating the end of the year in St. Barts with her husband, Chris Fischer, 42, on Dec. 27. The comedian’s Anne Cole swimsuit featured long sleeves and a solid blue base with white floral patterns all over. Amy paired the stylish swimwear with black sunglasses and opted to tie her blonde tresses up in a messy bun.

The Inside Amy Schumer actress was pictured soaking up the sun and taking a dip in the ocean while enjoying her day off. Chris also joined Amy along the shore as they walked side-by-side amongst other beach attendees. The 42-year-old chef rocked a denim button-up long-sleeve shirt, grey shorts, and a stray beach hat for the day of adventure. He also was pictured smiling from ear-to-ear while Amy walked slightly ahead of him on the sunny Tuesday afternoon. The duo’s son, Gene David Fischer, 3, was also in attendance and was spotted getting a piggyback ride from his mom during the trip.

Amy and her hubby’s St. Barts trip comes just three days after the blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a clip from one of their walks. “Romantic stroll,” she captioned the hilarious post of her attempting to catch up to her husband who was several feet away. “I just thought maybe we could walk like a little closer together,” Amy said to Chris who was waiting far away from her with his hands on his waist. Many of the 41-year-old’s fans took to the comments to relate to the video. “When my husband asks me if I want to go for a walk, I always say: No, I don’t want to go for a ‘chase Chad.’ It’s not a walk,” one of her 12.4 million followers wrote.

Chris and the star’s hilarious clip and holiday come nearly two months after Amy hosted Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5. Amy took to Instagram the following day to explain why it was the “hardest week” of her her life. “This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going though this right now,” her caption began. “I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive. My son is home and better. The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there.”

The New York City native married Chris in 2018 and welcomed their son, Gene, just one year later. Amy is proud of her marriage and has spoken publicly about being in a committed relationship in the past. “I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family,” she told the Howard Stern Show in 2017. The pair were first spotted together in Nov. 2017 around the time she split from Ben Hanisch, per US Weekly.