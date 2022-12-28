Amy Schumer Gives Son Gene, 3, A Piggyback Ride On St. Barts Vacation: Photos

The 'I Feel Pretty' comedian enjoyed a beautiful vacation with her family including a sweet moment with her son on the beach.

December 28, 2022 10:36AM EST
Amy Schumer with husband Chris Fischer and son Gene David Fischer having a fun day at the beach in Saint Barts, French West Indies on December 27, 2022. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM
Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews

No better way to spend some holiday time than with family! Amy Schumer was seen sharing a sweet moment with her son Gene David Fischer while vacationing with her husband Chris Fischer in Saint Barts in the French West Indies on Monday, December 26. The comic, 41, and her son, 3, shared a sweet moment while running through some shallow water on the beach when she gave him a piggyback ride.

Amy smiled as Gene rode on her back while at the beach. (AbacaPress / SplashNews)

Gene wore a black swimsuit as his mom gave him a lift. Amy sported a tight black wetsuit as she walked through the clear water with her son for some Boxing Day festivities. Besides the walk through the water, the Trainwreck actress was also seen relaxing on a couch, seemingly close to the beach as Gene also stood beside her.

Amy and her family have been enjoying a lot of time at the beach this holiday season. She was seen wearing a black one-piece bathing suit at the beach in St. Barts earlier in December. She was seen going for a dip in the ocean and smooching her husband Chris, 42, during their vacation.

Amy smiles beside her son as they sit beside the water. (AbacaPress / SplashNews)

The vacation also comes a little over a month after Gene was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), as Amy was hosting Saturday Night Live in November. She revealed that she missed out on Thursday rehearsals to be with her son in the hospital, and thankfully, he made a full recovery. “This was the hardest week of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive. My son is home and better.”

At the start of the year, Amy also revealed that she had lost weight after undergoing liposuction surgery, which she celebrated with a series of bathing suit photos taken at the beach.  “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey,” she wrote before thanking doctors who helped her with liposuction and endometriosis.

