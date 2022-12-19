Amy Schumer Rocks Plunging Swimsuit As She Kisses Husband Chris Fischer On The Beach: Photos

Amy Schumer is holidaying in St. Barts with her husband Chris Fischer and the pair could not have been any cuter as they got wet and wild in the gorgeous Caribbean water. The comedian and actress, 41, was spotted passionately smooching her man, 42, as she grabbed onto his bare waist while he held onto hers. You can see the photos here. Other snapshots showed the parents of one laughing and splashing around the water, seemingly without a worry in the world.

Amy looked blissful and confident in a black one-piece swimsuit that featured mesh crisscrossing across her stomach. She had her signature blonde locks pulled back into a messy — and wet — bun. Meanwhile, the chef wore bright blue swim trunks for the sun-filled beach day.

Amy’s oceanfront vacation came 11 months after she revealed she lost weight following undergoing an endometriosis-related surgery and liposuction. “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a long-sleeved swimsuit posing on the beach with her back turned away from the camera and toward the ocean. “never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

The Trainwreck star has not posted in a bathing suit since, but she did share an image of herself in a waist trainer and black undergarments alongside a motivational caption in May. “C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in,” she said. “Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

Amy talked about being honest with fans about the work she gets done in a March interview on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast. “I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself. I just can’t do it. I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, crunches. And I’ve just been eating smoked salmon,’ you know? So I had to be real,” she explained.

However, she admitted feeling a bit guilty because she knows not everyone can have surgery to help their appearance. “I was feeling bad because it’s, like, such a privilege thing,” she confessed. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars’ … So, my nice car is that I had, you know … a liter of fat sucked out of my belly.”