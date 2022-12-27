‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.

It appears the Mexico vacay is a family trip, as the Jawbreaker actress posted an Instagram Story of her daughter jumping into a pool. Rebecca has two daughters with her husband, Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane: 12-year-old Billie and 10-year-old Georgia. Rebecca — whose larger roles were in 1998’s Urban Legend and 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — filed for divorce from Eric, 50, in 2018 after 14 years of marriage. “After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

However, the divorce has yet to be finalized and an insider claimed they no longer want to separate. “They haven’t called off their divorce, but they let their court papers lapse. So if they still want to end their marriage, they have to start all over,” a “friend” of the pair claimed to Radar Online on Dec. 22.

Plus, in 2019, Eric revealed his co-parenting relationship with Rebecca wasn’t hard at all. “We’re friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Season 1 premiere of HBO’s Euphoria. “We have two kids. It’s not complicated it doesn’t have to be.”

Pointing to a reconciliation is the fact that both actors took their daughters to Europe over the summer. The snapshot Rebecca posted of the trip had Eric front and center with her and their two daughters in the background. “This is us , family vacay 2022,” she captioned the post. She also posted a family photo of them standing outside their hotel in Paris.

Rebecca and Eric’s marriage had its fair share of ups and downs before their official split. In 2009, a nude video of the couple with another woman leaked. Eric then went to rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers. Following his stint in rehab, he admitted that he regretted hurting his wife. “We’ve all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca,” he told PEOPLE. He also called himself a “very lucky guy” to have his family.

Perhaps, Eric and Rebecca’s ability to overcome their obstacles helped them realize together is the best place to be.