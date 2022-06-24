Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts To ‘Scream 2’ Co-Star Neve Campbell Leaving Franchise: She’s ‘Smart’

Sarah Michelle Gellar supports her former Scream 2 co-star Neve Campbell‘s choice to leave the horror film franchise after five movies. While promoting her partnership with Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa® Card, Sarah, 45, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t know Neve, 48, isn’t returning as Sidney Prescott for Scream 6 due to the low-ball financial offer. “Mind you I’ve been in quarantine for two weeks,” said Sarah, who is coming off a tough case of COVID-19.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum went on to commend Neve and her decision. “Neve is a really smart, amazing human and I’m sure that for whatever reason, whether personal or professional, I’m sure she had a very valid reason because she loves her audience and she loves her fans and she’s very proud of those movies,” Sarah told us. “So without without knowing any of the story I can say that.”

Neve confirmed she won’t be returning for the upcoming sixth Scream film on June 6. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she said in a statement to HL. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Neve starred in the first five films including Scream 2, where Sarah played Cici Cooper.

Sarah also told us why she partnered with Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa Card. The collaboration includes an Instagram sweepstakes that launches June 24 and ends July 1. It will give 10 people the chance to win funds ($400 each), and two of them will get a 30-minute consultation with Marsha Barnes, a certified financial, social worker.

“It’s hard after two years of sitting on your couch and not going anywhere,” Sarah shared. “It makes you realize that life is short and we have to take advantage of those things that bring us joy and and be smart about them too, not go crazy, but really encourage ourselves to dip our toe back in and to keep doing those things.”