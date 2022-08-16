Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Reunite For Family Vacation With Kids 4 Years After Split

Family trip! Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are amazing co-parents! The actress, 51, shared a photo of her ex-husband and their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, while they vacationed in France on Monday, August 15. Eric, 49, looked like he was having a blast as they strolled through the streets for a beautiful family vacation, four years after they split up.

Aside from the Euphoria actor, it was a mostly candid photo. Rebecca stunned in a colorful dress and shades as she appeared to take in the sights. Georgia walked alongside her in a gray sweater. Billie wore a white dress as she walked just behind her dad.

The Grey’s Anatomy star clearly saw an amazing opportunity to steal the show and he looked like he leapt in the photo with a huge smile on his face. He rocked a plain white t-shirt, dark purple pants and a pair of sunglasses, as he outstretched his arms. Rebecca was clearly amused with the photo, as she captioned the shot, “This is us, family vacay 2022.” She also included French flag, celebrating, and heart emojis, as well as hashtags like “Good times” and “Eurodanes.”

Besides the candid family photo, the Nothing To Lose star shared more glimpses into their trip on her Instagram Stories. Some of the shots included a picture of Billie “twinning” with her dad, a solo photo of Georgia, the kids on the trip enjoying some pizza, and her oldest daughter laying out at the beach. Some of the other shots included the shore on the beautiful beach and a few docked boats lit up for the evening.

Eric and Rebecca got married in October 2004 and were married for 14 years, before announcing that they were splitting up in 2018. Billie and Georgia are their only daughters. It’s very nice to see the family still going on vacation together, even after the breakup. It was surely some nice downtime before Eric and Rebecca go back to work on different projects. Rebecca is reportedly in pre-production for the upcoming Urban Legend film, while Eric has four movies in various production phases, per each of their IMDb profiles.