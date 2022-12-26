Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Floor Length Silver & Green Gown For Christmas: Photo

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked gorgeous while celebrating Christmas this year. The singer and actress posed in a long silver and green patterned gown that included a turtleneck top as she posed on a decorated staircase, in a new Instagram photo. She had her long hair up in a curled ponytail and smiled while looking up at the ceiling as one hand rested on the railing.

She also showed off another look that included a turquoise mini dress that had a red bow pattern all over it and a white collar with matching sleeves. She paired it with red platform heels that had straps. Like in the first look, her hair was pulled back in the second and she accessorized with white flower earrings as she topped off the outfit with flattering makeup that included red lipstick. “Merry Christmas!!!!,” she exclaimed in the caption for the second set of photos.

In addition to sharing them on social media, Jennifer shared the photos of her looks in her On the JLo newsletter and revealed more details on why she chose a silver and gold Christmas tree and the silver and green gown that she did. Her reasoning had to do with the theme of a hummingbird. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” she wrote in the newsletter. “… They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

“So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” she said, adding that she wrote a song called “Hummingbird” for her new album. “We have blended families, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and triple the chaos!!”

She also revealed that she wore the silver and green gown for the holiday bash at her Los Angeles, CA home with husband Ben Affleck. “I also picked hummingbird colors for my holiday party dress this year,” she shared. “It’s a Gucci dress that I’ve had in my closet which I bought a year ago and I’ve been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party.”

“For the past 8 years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols,” Jennifer added. “This was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time.”