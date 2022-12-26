J.Lo Just Turned Heads In A Festive Plaid Coat — Get Your Own For Just $30

Image Credit: SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jennifer Lopez just turned heads when she stepped out wearing a festive tartan plaid coat. The statement piece had plenty of eye-catching details, including faux fur collar and cuffs and a slightly oversized fit. But the best part is that we found a dupe for just $30!

If you’ve been looking for a stylish and affordable plaid coat to add to your wardrobe, then look no further. Keep reading if you want to get the look without spending a fortune.



Flannel Plaid Shacked Wool Blend Coat: $29.99 – Buy it on Amazon

This long flannel plaid coat offers you a truly timeless piece with modern pizzazz. Crafted from thick and cozy corduroy fabric that’s both wear-resistant and good for warmth retention, you’ll love how soft it feels against your skin The coat features a relaxed fit with a collared neckline, complete with long sleeves and button cuffs.

With its versatile design that can be worn open as a jacket or closed as a top, featuring relaxed fit, collared lapel, long sleeves with button cuffs, two side pockets, and two bust flap pockets, this look is perfect throughout the year. For especially chilly days, the long flannel plaid coat can even be used as an interior layer beneath your favorite winter coat.