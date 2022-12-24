Kim Kardashian Slays In Sheer Leopard Jumpsuit & Shows Off Shorter Hair In Sexy Photos

Kim Kardashian definitely came to slay in her Christmas Eve Instagram post. The mom of four shared a series of photos of herself, where she’s wearing a sheer, leopard print catsuit. The one-piece outfit is worn over a corset and thigh high boots, which are visible underneath the see-through material. Kim shows off the look from both the front and back in her pics, which she captioned, “Believe in u.”

In the images, Kim is rocking a much different hairstyle than we’ve seen from her in recent weeks. Kim recently dyed her hair honey blonde after being platinum blonde for months, but these pics show her back with the lighter, white-blonde hue. Her hair is also much shorter than she’s been wearing it recently. It’s styled with side bangs and flipped up at the bottom.

It’s unclear whether this is Kim’s new look, or if these are throwback photos that she decided to post as the year is winding down. Kim definitely seems to be reflecting on 2022 lately, as she also recently shared a throwback vacation photo from earlier in the year. In the pic, she’s wearing a skimpy bikini while posing in front of the ocean. The image is taken in the reflection of a window, with Kim showing off her backside and looking at the camera over her shoulder. “Looking back at ’22,” she captioned the Instagram pic, along with a wink emoji.

It certainly has been quite the year for Kim. She kicked off 2022 in a happy relationship with Pete Davidson and had a major moment at the Met Gala with him in May. Kim wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses to the event, and walked the red carpet with Pete, which was a moment to remember. The two broke up in July, and Kim has since been focused on her four kids and law school journey. In November, Kim finally finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Kanye West, as well, so she’s definitely going into 2023 with a clean slate!