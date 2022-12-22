Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower

Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.

“Still on cloud 9 after this baby shower,” Jennifer captioned the photo carousel. “Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. Our hearts are all so full. Also thank you to all the creatives, and wonderful people who put together this very special event- your talents continue to amaze me!” She shared another pic cradling her baby bump to her Instagram stories the same day, sweetly captioning it, “Heart & belly so full,” alongside a pink heart emoji.

Many of Jennifer’s 524K followers were delighted by the pics of the enchanting event, and took to the comments thread to react. Among the first was mom Melinda. “It was a perfect evening. Love you!” she wrote. “What an amazing love story that continues…..XXv,” reacted designer Vera Wang, who designed Melinda’s gown for her wedding to Nayel in October 2021.

“That is a grand baby shower, absolutely beautiful! A mama’s dream…” commented a fan, while another wrote, “So beautiful! You are glowing.” What a lovely shower for a beautiful mother to be … this will be a truly love-at-first-sight experience when you meet your baby! Enjoy” remarked a third.

The Microsoft founder and Melinda’s first child announced her pregnancy in November with a joyous social media post. “Thankful,” she captioned the photo, in which she cozied up to Nayel while cradling her baby bump in an olive green dress.