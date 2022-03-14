Interview

Melinda Gates Says Choosing To Leave Bill Was The ‘Lowest Point’ In Her Life

Melinda Gates, Bill Gates
Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash.
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates GoalKeepers event, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2018
Former President Barack Obama, left, speaks with Bill Gates, right, and his wife Melinda Gates, during a conversation at the Goalkeepers Conference hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in New York
Melinda Gates admitted to not being ‘happy every day’ and revealed she never thought divorce would happen to her, in a new interview, less than a year after her split from Bill Gates.

Melinda Gates, 57, is speaking out about how her divorce from Bill Gates, 66, is affecting her seven months later. The philanthropist explained that she was at her “lowest point” when she decided to end her 27-year marriage with the Microsoft founder, in a new interview with USA Today. She admitted that everyone has “low moments” and she “is not happy every day.”

“It certainly wasn’t what I thought on the day I got married,” she told the outlet about the divorce. “But I realized for myself, I needed to make a healthier choice, and that was just a very, very sad day.”

Melinda Gates, Bill Gates
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates pose at a previous event. (SplashNews)

Melinda’s words on the split come ten months after she and Bill first announced their separation in a joint statement. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement read in May 2021.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” it continued. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce last year. (Ron Sachs / CNP)

Days after the statement was released, Bill admitted to having an affair when he was still married to Melinda. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago, which ended amicably,” his rep confirmed at the time. Rumors then started swirling that he also had other affairs throughout their marriage and when asked about it on CBS This Morning, Melinda replied, “I think that’s something that Bill needs to answer,” she said.

Despite the struggles the pair have had, Melinda said she and Bill, with whom she shares three kids, were still “friendly” earlier this month. “We certainly have a working relationship,” she told Gayle King on the March 3 episode of CBS This Morning. “I would say we’re friendly at this point. Friends is a different word for me. That might come over time, but there’s still healing that needs to happen. I certainly wish him well. I don’t wish him harm. And I think we have a productive working relationship and I think that will continue.”