Interview

Melinda Gates Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship With Ex Bill Nearly 1 Year After Split

Julien De Rosa/EPA/Shutterstock
Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. From their perch as the "unofficial deans" of big-ticket philanthropy, it's business as usual for the Gates amid questions about whether altruism by the wealthy is a force for good. They are speaking out as their annual letter reviewing their work and vision is released. This year's note focused on 2018's surprises in the areas where the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are involved, including global health and development and U.S. education and poverty Bill Gates Philanthropy Criticism, Kirkland, USA - 31 Jan 2019
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates. Bill and Melinda Gates are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, are pushing back against a new wave of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good. They said they're not fazed by recent blowback against wealthy giving, including viral moments at the World Economic Forum and the shifting political conversation about taxes and socialism Bill Gates Philanthropy Criticism, Kirkland, USA - 31 Jan 2019
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates GoalKeepers event, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2018
Former President Barack Obama, left, speaks with Bill Gates, right, and his wife Melinda Gates, during a conversation at the Goalkeepers Conference hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in New York Obama Gates Foundation, New York, USA - 20 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

It’s been nearly a year since Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were divorcing, and she opened up about where they stand now as they continue to work together following the split.

Melinda Gates is on amicable terms with her ex-husband, Bill Gates, nearly one year after their divorce. “We certainly have a working relationship,” she told Gayle King on the March 3 episode of CBS This Morning. “I would say we’re friendly at this point. Friends is a different word for me. That might come over time, but there’s still healing that needs to happen. I certainly wish him well. I don’t wish him harm. And I think we have a productive working relationship and I think that will continue.”

In May 2021, Melinda and Bill shocked fans when they announced that they would be divorcing after 27 years of marriage and three children together. “I think we knew when the divorce was announced that it would be a surprise to people,” Melinda admitted. “I felt bad about that, but I had no sense of how big of news it would be. You can’t anticipate something like that.”

bill melinda gates
Bill and Melinda Gates before their split. (Julien De Rosa/EPA/Shutterstock)

Days after news of the split went public, Bill admitted to having an affair while he was married to Melinda. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago, which ended amicably,” a rep for the Microsoft co-founder confirmed at the time. When Melinda was asked on CBS This Morning about the rumor that there were other affairs throughout the marriage, she kept tight-lipped. “I think that’s something that Bill needs to answer,” she said.
Melinda made it clear, though, that it wasn’t just “one thing” that led to the divorce. “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened,” she explained. “There just came a point in time when I realized there was enough there where I knew it wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”
Even now, Melinda said she still has some tough days, but she’s excited about what’s ahead. She even revealed that she’s started “dipping [her] toes” in the dating pool again. “I hope that happens for me again!” she gushed. “[Dating has been] interesting, at this point. But why not?!” She and Bill are continuing to work on their philanthropy together.