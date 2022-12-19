Zahara, 17, & Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 21, Have Siblings’ Night Out At Comedy Show: Photos

Two of the Jolie-Pitt children stepped out for the Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle comedy show on Dec. 18

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids are growing up so fast! On Dec. 18, two of the older kiddos, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 21, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, attended the Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle comedy show in Inglewood, California. They were photographed outside the venue on the evening of the show, which also happened to be their famous dad’s birthday.

Although the two kept a fairly low profile, photographers caught them mingling with pals outside the arena. Maddox was dressed down in a pair of khaki pants and black hooded sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Zahara was a bit more dressed up for the occasion, wearing a black dress with sheer sleeves. They appeared to be without either of their parents for the night out.

Brad and Angelina split in 2016, but had six children together throughout their relationship, which lasted 11 years. In addition to Maddox and Zahara, Brad and Angie also adopted a son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, who is now 19. They also had three biological children: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 14. The children have grown up right in front of our eyes, and now that they’re older, we’ve seen them out and about on their own quite a bit. Shiloh even recently got her driver’s license and was photographed driving herself to run errands in November!

Zahara is currently back home in California while on break from school. She attends college at Spelman University, and was seen at the campus with her mom earlier this year. Earlier this month, Angelina got in some bonding time with Zahara when they went shopping amidst the teenager’s winter break. The ladies were also photographed out together when Zahara was on Thanksgiving break back in November.

While Brad keeps his relationship with the children out of the public eye, Angelina is often seen out and about with the kids. The two have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle over the children since their split in 2016. With Zahara turning 18 in just a few weeks, the exes only have three minor children left.

