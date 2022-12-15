Twitch’s Best Moments On Ellen Show: Watch DeGeneres’ Tribute To Her Friend After His Tragic Passing

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to Stephen 'Twitch' Boss after his tragic passing by resurfacing a video of his greatest moments on her talk show.

Image Credit: Everett Collection/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, gave everyone a glimpse at Stephen “DJ tWitch” Boss‘s best moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following the news of his death. On Dec. 15, Ellen posted a video from the final days of her talk show, when she celebrated tWitch for being her DJ and sidekick for so many years. “Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch,” the comedian wrote on Twitter alongside the video, which featured tWitch’s greatest moments on the show. “He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch,” Ellen added.

In the video, Ellen sat down with tWitch and she thanked him for always making her “smile and laugh”. Ellen showed tWitch a montage of his greatest moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It featured the beginning of the pair’s friendship, when Ellen recruited the So You Think You Can Dance star to help her learn to dance. “It was like a crash course getting to know each other. And he was so patient with me,” Ellen said in an interview for the montage. “That was my initial love for him. We just bonded over learning to dance together.”

The montage video also showed when tWitch officially joined Ellen’s show as DJ in 2014. There was more footage of tWitch’s greatest moments, including when he performed the famous Dirty Dancing lift with Jessica Biel. Ellen said one of her favorite memories with tWitch was when she waxed him on the show.

Ellen and tWitch (Photo: Everett Collection/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

“Whenever he’s not here, for whatever reason, it’s just different,” Ellen explained in the montage. “I count on him to look over at and make silly jokes. He’s my pal. He’s my sidekick. We have this connection. He makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh. I love you tWitch. We tell each other that every day. He says love you much and I say love you. He’s never going to be out of my life. He’s always apart of my life.”

After showing the montage to tWitch, Ellen presented him with a framed photo of the pair hugging. tWitch was in tears as he and Ellen told each other how much they love each other. tWitch told Ellen that he “always felt at home” on her show, and thanked her for all the “unforgettable times.”

tWitch died on December 13 by suicide (Photo:Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

TWitch was a staple on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the show ended in May. On December 13, tWitch was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room from suicide, LA Police Sergeant Borihana told HollywoodLife. The coroner’s report confirmed that tWitch died by a “gunshot wound to the head.” Ellen mourned the loss of her close friend on Instagram, where she asked fans to pray for tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker, and their children. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” Ellen wrote. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

