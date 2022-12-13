Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”

In her caption, Janelle implored her fans to join her on this health journey heading into the new year. “Im ready for you 2023! This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible,” the reality star wrote. “The results weren’t overnight and I’m okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let’s do this!”

Janelle’s decision to focus on her health comes after she and Kody, 53, called off their spiritual marriage after nearly 30 years together. The pair, who share six children together, confirmed their split in a Dec. 11 preview clip for Sister Wives: One on One. “Kody and I have separated,” Janelle said in the clip.

Janelle and Kody dealt with marital issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they disagreed over Kody’s strict quarantine rules and how to navigate the difficult time. During the 17th season of Sister Wives, their disagreements became more apparent, including Kody’s discomfort with Janelle’s decision to rent and live in an RV as she awaits a family home to be built on Kody’s Coyote Pass property in Arizona. Plus, during the Dec. 4 episode of the hit TLC series, Janelle and Kody got into a fight after Kody seemingly compared Janelle’s loyalty to him to that of his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody and his third wife, Christine Brown, separated in 2021 after more than two decades of marriage. Kody revealed on Instagram at the time that it was Christine’s decision to end their marriage. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

Kody is now down to two wives: Meri Brown, who he married in 1990, and Robyn, who he married in 2010. He shares 18 kids with his current and ex-wives.