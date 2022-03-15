See Pics

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle & Christine Brown Enjoy Rare Joint Outing To Disney World With Kids — Photos

Janelle Brown & Christine Brown
Christine Brown shared photos from her trip to Disney World with Janelle Brown and some of their kids. The reality star said they’ve been ‘loving this vacation.’

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are spending quality time together in Florida. They took some of their children, whom they share with Kody Brown, to Disney World in Orlando for a fun-filled vacation. Christine, 49, posted photos to Instagram on March 14 of the group huddled together at Magic Kingdom Park. Her daughters Truely and Ysabel were in the snapshots, as was Janelle’s daughter Savannah.

Christine wrote in her caption, “Loving this vacation! Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!” The TLC reality star included the hashtags “blessed,” “mom life,” and “vacation.” Her son Paedon didn’t make it for the the trip and said he was “so jealous” in the comments section of Christine’s post.

Janelle, 52, also documented some of the trip on her Instagram Stories. She posted photos that featured her daughter Maddie Brown Brush, as well as Maddie’s husband Caleb Brush and their two children. “Disney fun,” she wrote alongside the family pic.

Christine and Janelle are two of Kody’s four wives. He married them, along with Meri Brown, via polygamy, while he’s only legally married to his most recent wife, Robyn Brown. In Nov. 2021, Christine and Kody announced announced that their relationship was over after 25 years and 6 kids together. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” the couple said in their statement.

The breakdown of Christine and Kody’s marriage was a focus of the latest season of Sister Wives. Kody told Christine that he “wasn’t interested in having an intimate marriage,” and so she moved Kody’s things out of her house. Christine later revealed that she is done with polygamy after splitting from Kody. “Part of the reason I’m leaving is because I don’t believe in it for me anymore,” she said on the show.