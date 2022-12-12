Paul McCartney’s Daughters Stella, 51, & Mary, 53, Support Him At Doc Premiere: Photos

Cue “Maybe I’m Amazed.” Paul McCartney’s kids Stella, Mary, and James all showed their support for their dad, as he celebrated the premiere of his new documentary If These Walls Could Sing in London on Monday, December 12. The “Let It Be” singer, 80, posed between his daughters Stella, 51, and Mary, 53, at the event, and they looked extra proud of their dad.

Paul looked dapper in a black suit for the occasion, with a deep blue button-down underneath it. Stella showed off her keen fashion sense, naturally, as she rocked a brown peacoat over a maroon dress with matching high heel boots. Mary sported a small black mini-dress with a sparkling, bejeweled collar around the neck. She also wore a pair of black tights and matching high heels booties.

Paul’s son James, 45, was also at the event. He rocked a deep green jacket. Paul’s wife Nancy, 63, also joined him for the event and his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 82, and his wife Barbara Bach, 75, also attended. The singer’s eldest daughter Heather, 59, who he adopted when he married his late first wife Linda, and his youngest daughter Beatrice, 19, who he shares with his second wife Heather Mills, were not seen on the red carpet.

Mary directed If These Walls Could Sing, which tells the history of the legendary Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles recorded so many of their biggest songs. The film’s description promises, “Intimate interviews reveal how leading artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their feet, musical language and community within the Studios.” It will premiere on Disney+ on December 16.

Ahead of the film’s release Mary opened up about how the death of Paul’s Beatles bandmate John Lennon affected him in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “I think it devastated him and it was a shock because John Lennon was somebody that advocated so strongly for peace,” she said.