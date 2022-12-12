Bam Margera Released From Hospital After Scary Bout With Pneumonia: ‘I’m Out’

Bam Margera is back home and on the “road to recovery” after being hospitalized in San Diego late last week. Bam, 43, was dealing with a very serious case of pneumonia, complicated by COVID-19. TMZ first reported that doctors put Bam on a ventilator while being treated in ICU, and the Jackass star’s family later confirmed that news with an Instagram post on Dec. 10. “Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for Covid and receiving care for pneumonia,” they said. “Bam is on the road to recovery, and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers.”

Bam then took to Instagram himself on Dec. 11 and said he was “out” of the hospital. Alongside a photo of him and Johnny Schillereff smiling for the camera, Bam wrote, “I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers.”

Bam has endured some health issues this year. In June, Bam was reported missing by a Florida rehab center. Apparently, Bam departed the center in Delray Beach” after he was unhappy with the facility’s services and “restrictions.” A few days after the initial report, TMZ reported that Bam was found “shacked up at a hotel.” The authorities escorted him back to the treatment center since he was supposed to attend rehab under a court order.

In April, Bam’s mother, April Margera, shared a message on Instagram (also posted to Bam’s account.) “It’s no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You’ve watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together.” However, April noted that “ “the ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and a threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and ever more so under public scrutiny.”

“Despite rumors, Bam has never [in a] conservatorship, but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public,” the statement read. “If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and his well-being. We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask for you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track, and wish him well with his sobriety.”