Trevor Noah Credits Black Women For ‘Shaping’ Him In Final ‘Daily Show’ Episode

Trevor Noah bid farewell to ‘The Daily Show’ but not giving a ‘special shoutout’ to all the Black women who raised him, taught him, and helped him in his journey.

December 9, 2022 9:23AM EST

During Trevor Noah’s final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday (Dec. 8), the comedian thanked all his correspondents, friends, and fans who have been by his side for the past seven years as he took over the desk in the wake of Jon Stewart’s departure. Trevor, 38, also made sure to give “a special shoutout to Black women” during his closing remarks. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, [and] informed me? My mom, my grand, my aunts, all these Black women in my life.”

“If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women,” continued Noah. “Because, unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to f-ck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but anyplace where Black people exist – whether it’s Brazil, whether it’s South Africa, wherever it is – when things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But Black women, in particular, they know what shit is, genuinely.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Trevor Noah (Everett Collection)

“People are always shocked [and say] to me, ‘Why do Black women turn out the way they do in America, why do they vote [the way they do] – they know what happens if things don’t go the way they should. They cannot afford to f-ck around and find out,” said Trevor. He named writer and professor Roxane Gay, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Zoé Tsamudzi, Tarana Burke, and other “brilliant, brilliant women” who have shared their knowledge and wisdom with him.

“If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women,” Noah added. “They are a lot of the reasons that I’m here. So, I’m grateful to them.”

Trevor Noah announced on Sept. 29, seven years and a day since taking over as host of The Daily Show, that he would leave the program. “Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end,” Trevor told The Hollywood Reporter about his decision. “A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out because there are many other things I’d like to do.”

