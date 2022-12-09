Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife’s New Divorce Filing: Get Out Of My House

Jesse James has responded to his wife’s divorce filing by submitting court documents that ask for her to be barred from his home in Texas, TMZ reports. The outlet claimed divorce documents it obtained on Dec. 9 also state that Jesse, 53, wants his 29-year-old wife, Bonnie Rotten — who is currently five months pregnant with his child — to be banned from using any motorized vehicles he owns while the divorce proceedings are ongoing. The filing from Jesse came three days after Bonnie, whose birth name is Alaina Hicks, moved back into their joint home and then submitted divorce papers.

Bonnie filed for divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after initially filing on Dec. 1. She originally submitted court documents to end the five-month marriage because she believed Jesse had been unfaithful to her. The reality star and mechanic, however, denied such wrongdoing. “Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!” he captioned his Instagram response.

“I’m sorry we got into a fight,” the Jesse James Firearms Unlimited CEO continued. “I’m sorry I called you a ‘retard’ when we were fighting. I know that just made you more mad, and didn’t do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that. Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever.”

On Monday Dec. 5, Bonnie revealed she accepted Jesse’s apology. “Yes I filed for divorce … the next day I filed a non suit to stop the divorce,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. In his defense and the reason I am back home is that her didn’t say anything inappropriate.”

“He didn’t talk about ‘having sex or meeting up with anyone.’ That’s why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in,” she continued. “Everything was blown out of proportion to a degree that it didn’t need to go. … I would like to have peace in this time as I work on my relationship with my husband. There’s nothing more to it. I’m pregnant and I would like to be able to focus on that without the stress of the outside world making it more difficult to have a healthy pregnancy.”

Clearly, the bliss between Jesse and the former adult film star did not last. Jesse has had his loyalty questioned various times over the years, and he even admitted to cheating on Golden Globe winner Sandra Bullock during their five-year marriage. Even more, during a 2017 interview, he admitted he didn’t have regrets about his infidelity. “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story,” he told the Daily Mail. “In general, both women and men cheat. It’s part of life.”

Before Sandra, Jesse was married to Karla James between 1991 and 2002 and to Janine Lindemulder from 2002 to 2004. After Sandra and before Bonnie, he walked down the aisle with Alexis DeJoria in 2013.