Sandra Bullock’s Ex Jesse James Marries For The 5th Time To Porn Star Bonnie Rotten

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is a married man! The West Coast Choppers founder, 53, tied the knot for the fifth time to former adult film star Bonnie Rotten, 29 (real name Alaina Hicks), on June 25 in an intimate backyard wedding. “1 Corinthians 16:14 ‘Let all that you do be done in love’,” Jesse wrote in an Instagram post that shared several snapshots from his wedding day. “Greatest day ever yesterday!” he added. The television personality first showed a video of his wife walking down the aisle in a fit-and-flare bridal gown alongside an adorable French Bulldog. She beamed as she walked closer to her future husband and held a pink and white bouquet.

The second slide in the carousel showed Jesse and Bonnie smiling widely with Bonnie’s 6-year-old daughter, who also donned a white dress that was covered in lace. Jesse, for his part, looked dapper in gray dress pants and a matching vest with a white button-down shirt and yellow tie worn underneath the vest. He accessorized with a tan fedora. The family photo was followed by a picture of the happy couple in the process of getting married and a video of a wedding guest wishing the newlyweds a wonderful marriage. “I hope they just are the happiest people ever in the world because they’re amazing people,” the thrilled man noted in his speech.

Bonnie also shared several snapshots from her special day. “6.25.22 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she captioned the first post of three. In her second post about her wedding (seen above), she shared some behind-the-scenes details of the weekend nuptials, including the table decor and guests with BBQ food on their plates, a photo of her adorable daughter with cake on her face, and a picture of the wedding cake, which feature the same pink florals that were included in her bouquet, dripping gold icing, and a knife from Jesse’s cutlery brand. “Yesterday was the most magical day, I am so thankful to have those close to us join us for our day of love. All the planets were aligned, figuratively and literally. I found my soul mate, I won’t be letting him go,” she captioned the post.

Jesse and Bonnie had a very relaxed reception and even opted to change out of their formal wedding attire once the celebrations began. Bonnie changed into a silk-material dress that featured a cowl neck, while Jesse switched into a black tank. Bonnie’s daughter also changed, opting for a pink and white striped dress.

As noted above, Jesse has been married four other times. He first wed Karla James in 1991 and stayed with her for 11 years. He was then married porn star Janine Lindemulder between 2002 and 2004. He was most notably wed to Sandra for five years between 2005 and 2010. They divorced after he cheated on her and then moved on to Alexis DeJoria in 2013. They finalized their divorce in 2020. He has three children from his previous relationships, including an adopted son with Sandra.