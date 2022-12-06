Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.

The initial filing was brought on by Jesse allegedly cheating. Bonnie took to Instagram to accuse him with of being “busy trying to f**k other women while [she’s] pregnant.” The post was made after she supposedly found text message exchanges between him and other women. Jesse, however, responded on social media and denied this was the case — despite having a history of stepping out on his past relationships with Sandra, fiancé Kat Von D, and fourth wife fourth wife, Alexis DeJoria. Notably, he also cheated on Sandra when they were in the process of adopting child Louis, now 11, who he no longer has custody of.

“Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!” the 53-year-old said via Instagram, sharing several photos of him with Bonnie in happier times. “I’m sorry we got into a fight. I’m sorry I called you a ‘retard’ when we were fighting. I know that just made you more mad, and didn’t do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that. Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever,” he also said.

He continued by denying sending “inappropriate” messages to other women. “Even though I said/did nothing inappropriate, I was wrong for following and texting an ex after you left Monday night. I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite. I know this hurt you, and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again,” he also wrote.

“I know you’re pregnant, and I know you are having a rough time right now and I want to make things better and do everything possible to make your life the best. I want to be a positive and fix everything with us [sic]. So, please know that I’ve learned from my past mistakes, and I will do whatever it takes to make you happy, and gain your love and trust. Please come home. I love you,” he signed off.