Jessie James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten: ‘I’ve Learned From Past Mistakes’

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, broke his silence and denied that he cheated on his pregnant wife of five months. The TV host, who has a history of alleged infidelity, took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to respond to Bonnie Rotten, who accused him two days earlier on her IG of being “busy trying to f**k other women while [she’s] pregnant.” Alongside a carousel of snaps of the married couple, Jesse wrote in a since-deleted message, per InTouch, “Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!”

“I’m sorry we got into a fight,” the Spike TV vet continued. “I’m sorry I called you a ‘retard’ when we werefighting. I know that just made you more mad, and didn’t do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that. Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever.”

Jesse went on to say that the “whole time” he and Bonnie have been together — they married in June 2022 following his divorce from his fourth wife, Alexis DeJoria, in 2020 — he never “texted or sent inappropriate DMs to anyone.” He added, “Even though I said/did nothing inappropriate, I was wrong for following and texting an ex after you left Monday night. I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite. I know this hurt you, and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again.”

Concluding his emotional message, Jesse wrote, “I know you’re pregnant, and I know you are having a rough time right now and I want to make things better and do everything possible to make your life the best. I want to be a positive and fix everything with us [sic]. So, please know that I’ve learned from my past mistakes, and I will do whatever it takes to make you happy, and gain your love and trust. Please come home. I love you.”

On Wednesday, Bonnie had fired off her message accusing Jesse of cheating with a disclaimer about how she was “warned” of Jesse’s philandering ways, as he famously cheated on Oscar winner Sandra, admitted to it and claimed he didn’t regret it. He also was accused of cheating on his ex fiancé Kat Von D and also his ex wife Alexis. “Everyone can laugh at me, make fun of me, whatever you say,” Bonnie wrote. “Nothing will make me feel worse than how I truly feel right now. I should’ve known better, you’re all right.”