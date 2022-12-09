Becky G Engaged To Simon Lletget: Singer Shows Off Massive Ring From Soccer Star

Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”

Another photo had the picture-perfect couple wrapped up in each other’s arms seemingly right after Sebastian popped the question! The last pic in the album has Becky holding up her hand to show off the gigantic sparkler the athlete offered in exchange for her hand in marriage.

Becky G, 25, and Sebastian, 30, began their love affair back in 2016. She revealed in 2017 that they actually met through her “Power Rangers” costar Naomi Scott, per Pop Sugar.

A few years ago, the international icon opened up about the relationship, saying they know how to “keep it real.” “They see Seb as the professional athlete and they see me as the professional artist, but at the end of the day, we are each other’s best friends,” she explained to E! “We always keep it real with each other.”

Sebastian is just as smitten, as he captioned a sweet 2019 Christmas snap of the pair, “St. Nick has blessed me.” And after he posted an adorable picture of the couple from the Latin Grammys, Sebastian sweetly wrote alongside it, “Singing isn’t really my thing but I still took home the best award 🥇🖤@iambeckyg.”

Meanwhile, Becky G certainly has a lot to celebrate lately, as she was recently announced as part of the “30 Under 30” list for Forbes. “This young Chicana from Inglewood who started this journey living in her abuelito’s garage over 15 years ago didn’t even know what Forbes was to be completely honest,” she wrote in an Instagram video after learning of the honor. Earlier this year, her second studio album, “Esquemas,” was nominated for Latin pop album of the year at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The singer also took home consecutive American Music Awards for favorite Latin female artist in 2020 and 2021.