Brielle Biermann Gets Cheeky In Sexy New Bikini Photos While Vacationing In Palm Beach

Brielle Biermann loves nothing more than showing off her figure in bikini after bikini…after tiny string bikini! The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality, 25, once again took to Instagram to share a trio of snaps on Thursday, December 8, from a sunny vacay in Palm Beach, Florida! In the first pic, Brielle straddled a surfboard as she showed off her backside from a cheeky angle. Her long, wet brunette hair tumbled all the way down her back, and the IG model also wore a pair of shades as she posed for the pic. She smiled for a second snap on her knees for another jaw dropping look at the bright pink string bikini. The final photo showed her smiling over her shoulder as she sat atop the blue and white surfboard. “Swerve, surfing all in this good, good,” she captioned the pic, alongside a surfer emoji.

Plenty of the reality star’s 1.3 million fans were all over the look and rushed to the comments thread to react. Her famous mom, Kim Zolciak, 44, notably quipped, “You get it from your mama,” alongside a winking emoji. “Queeeen of the Sea,” wrote one follower along with an ocean wave emoji, while another commented, “Megan Fox got nothing on Brielle.” “Beautiful as always,” remarked a third. “Now I wish I knew how to surf,” wrote yet another. “Willing to teach me @briellebiermann?”

The reality TV beauty opened up in a 2020 interview about her decision to undergo cosmetic treatments to enhance her appearance. “Not everybody’s born with that beautiful natural pout, those beautiful perky boobs,” she said, per PEOPLE. “If we can enhance ourselves, we should uplift women and tell them it’s okay to enhance yourself. There’s definitely a line between going overboard like I was at one point or just enhancing yourself here and there. If somebody wants under eye filler to brighten their under eyes, we shouldn’t sit here and judge them.”