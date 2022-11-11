Brielle Biermann Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini While On A Boat With Her Friend: Photo

If there’s one thing for sure about Brielle Biermann, it is that she loves a good bikini photo and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted a photo wearing a light pink cheek bikini that showed off her backside as she squatted down and posed with a friend on a boat.

Brielle posted the photo with the caption, “happy heavenly birthday to my forever best friend and Angel dirty 30! I love you.” In the picture, Brielle posed from behind as she sat in a squat. She wore a light pink bikini with tiny spaghetti straps on top and matching, super cheeky bottoms that laced up in the back. She had her long brown hair up in a high ponytail as she went barefoot.

Brielle is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and when she’s not wearing bikinis, she’s usually wearing some sort of mini dress or plunging ensemble. One of our favorite recent looks from her was her strapless black mesh jumpsuit that was entirely see-through, revealing her bare chest through the bodice. She styled her gorgeous one-piece with long purple hair and a sultry smokey eye.

In the photos, Brielle sat in the back of a car while wearing the sheer jumpsuit. The one-piece was plunging, putting major cleavage on display as well as her bare chest, as she chose not to wear a bra underneath. She styled her sexy outfit with gorgeous glam as her hair was down and pin-straight. She had her purple/red hair down and straight while parted in the middle while her layered ends were flipped up. She topped her look off with a smokey eye featuring a burnt orange shadow underneath her eyelids. A glossy nude lip and some shimmer in the corner of her eyes completed her look.