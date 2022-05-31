Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Rocks Orange Thong Bikini In The Bahamas

Brielle Biermann, 25, looks like she’s having the time of her life, in her latest Instagram photos! The daughter of Kim Zolciak rocked a bright orange thong bikini as she frolicked on sand and in the water on a beach in The Bahamas, in the snapshots, which were posted on May 30. She also wore a red baseball cap to protect her head from the some and had a long braid in her hair.

Brielle posed in the photos with influencer Ty French, who wore small red swim trunks. The pair got cozy while walking around the sunny location and appeared to be thrilled to be relaxing in one of the most beautiful places in the world. They held hands and wrapped their arms around each other and posed for epic pics taken by someone else.

“housewives in the islands bebé🧚‍♂️✨🧡🦀🌊,” Brielle captioned the pics, which were met with a lot of compliments from fans. “I love your sunnies,” one fan wrote, referring to a pair of sunglasses she wore in one of the pics. “What a beauty! Keep doing you,” another wrote while a third shared, “living life to the fullest.”

View Related Gallery Brielle Biermann: See The 'Real Housewives' Star's Best Looks

Before Brielle posted her recent beach pics, she made headlines for sharing different bikini photos from The Bahamas on May 27. She posed in an orange and pink two-piece while sitting outside on a lounge chair and holding a champagne glass full of a drink, in one photo, and had her hands above her head while standing in an outdoor shower, in the other. “Who said you needed an excuse to go on vacation?” she asked in the caption for the photo.

Although it wasn’t confirmed in every post, a lot of the bikinis Brielle tends to wear are from her mom Kim’s swimwear line, Salty K. The doting daughter often supports the reality star whenever she can and poses in pieces from the collection in photos she shares on her own Instagram page as well as photos on the brand’s Instagram page. One included a gorgeous white two-piece she posed in on a beach for a Thanksgiving post in 2021.