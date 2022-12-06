Zoe Saldana Stuns In Sheer Dress At ‘Avatar 2’ London Premiere: Photos

Zoe Saldana looked stunning as she arrived for the London premiere of the new film Avatar: The Way of Water on Tuesday, December 6. The actress, 44, embraced the sequel to the 2009 hit film’s aquatic theme with a sheer dress with a shimmering top, where the colors were reminiscent of sunlight shining off of a calm ocean.

The Alexander McQueen dress had a sheer, black skirt, and Zoe wore black heels underneath the gown. The top featured silver-blue designs similar to butterflies, around her hips. For another photo, she posed with her husband, Italian artist, producer, and director Marco Perego, 43, who she’s been married to since 2013 and has three children with. He sported a black suit over a matching shirt for the occasion.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress shared a few glimpses from her stay in London on her Instagram, including a Story, where she showed a holiday angel display with twinkling lights on it. She also posted a short video from another premiere event, where she wore yet another sheer outfit.

In Avatar 2, Zoe reprises her role as Neytiri, a Na’Vi princess who helps Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington), when he’s lost in the Pandoran forest. The new film has had fans of the original excited for over a decade after the first movie became the highest-grossing film of all time when it was first released. The movie lost that title after Avengers: Endgame premiered in 2019, which Zoe also starred in. As a star of Avengers: Infinity War, she’s the only actress to star in three out of five of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been a much-anticipated film for nearly five years. Director James Cameron had shared that he planned to release sequels to his massively popular movie as far back as 2014, but production didn’t get underway until 2017, and then it was delayed even more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans will be able to see the sequel soon! Avatar 2 will hit movie theaters on December 16.