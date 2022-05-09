‘Avatar 2’ Trailer: Jake Sully Declares His ‘Family’ Is Their ‘Fortress’ As They Face New Threats

With just seven months to go until Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of The Water, arrives in theaters, the teaser trailer for James Cameron‘s sequel film is officially out. 2009’s Avatar was a global phenomenon and became the highest-grossing film of all time — and it’s sequel looks just as epic. The trailer shows former human Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) happily in love after starting a family together. But when an old threat arises, they are forced to leave home and explore new regions of the moon Pandora. What could go wrong??

There’s almost no dialogue in the full 1-and-a-half minute-long teaser trailer. “I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” Jake says to Neytiri. Besides that, the trailer is filled with gorgeous shots of Pandora and other locations. There’s also glimpses of returning cast members CCH Pounder as Mo’at, Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman, Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel.

Plus, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Matt Geralda are back, despite the fact that their characters died in the first Avatar movie. The full film will surely elaborate more on how exactly that happened.

There’s new characters, too. Kate Winslet, who plays a Na’vi named Ronal, pops up in the trailer. You can also see Edie Falco as General Ardmore of the RDA, Jermaine Clement as marine biologist Dr. Ian Garvin, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, and Michelle Yeoh as scientist Dr. Karina Mogue. And don’t forget Oona Chaplin and Vin Diesel, who have also joined the franchise in mysterious roles. Last but not least, young cast members Britain Dalton, Filip Geljo, Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, and Duane Evans Jr play members of Sully’s family and children from other Na’vi clan called Metkayina.

The sequel film has taken so long to make mainly because of the COVID-pandemic. However, James did initially intend to release Avatar 2 as far back as 2014, but production continued to be delayed until it officially got underway in 2017. The new movie will feature a plethora of underwater scenes. Producer Jon Landau previously said Avatar 2 “is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together.”

Avatar 2 will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022. The respective release dates for Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5, which James is directing, producing, and co-writing all, are December 20, 2024; December 18, 2026; and December 22, 2028.