Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego Take Kids Bowie & Cy, 7, & Zen, 5, To Disneyland: Photos

Zoe Saldana
Snorlax / MEGA
Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana LACMA Art and Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Nov 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana enjoy a fun day at Disneyland. The happy couple were seen having a fun day with their kids taking pictures, eating snacks and riding many of the park's rides including the Radiator Springs racers and the Little mermaid ride. Zoe was seen posing and being super about taking pictures with her friends **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 02 Apr 2022 Pictured: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844234_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana enjoy a fun day at Disneyland. The happy couple were seen having a fun day with their kids taking pictures, eating snacks and riding many of the park's rides including the Radiator Springs racers and the Little mermaid ride. Zoe was seen posing and being super about taking pictures with her friends **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 02 Apr 2022 Pictured: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844234_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego looked joyful while going on thrilling rides and walking around Disney California Adventure Park with their three adorable kids on Saturday.

It was a fun family affair for Zoe Saldana, 43, her husband Marco Perego, 43, and their three kids, twins Bowie and Cy, 7, and Zen, 5, this weekend! The actress was spotted out and about with her close-knit brood while visiting Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA on Apr. 2 and they looked like they all had a thrilling time. From going on some of the incredible rides to walking around and seeing the sights, there were various memorable moments throughout the day.

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego in Disneyland with their kids. (Snorlax / MEGA)

During the outing, Zoe rocked a casual but fashionable look that included a red sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers. She also wore a teal knit hat and had her long hair in two braids as she added a black face mask to stay safe. Marco also looked great in an olive green jacket, jeans, and sneakers while the kids showed off their own cute styles, which included long-sleeved tops, black pants, and sneakers.

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego
Zoe Saldana and her family. (Snorlax / MEGA)

Zoe Saldana honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles. 03 May 2018 Pictured: Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, Bowie Perego Saldana, Cy Perego Saldana, Zen Perego Saldana. Photo credit: Jaxon / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA213455_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

At one point, Marco had one of the tots on his shoulders and they all looked content and happy!

Before Zoe’s latest family outing, the talented star made headlines for opening up about how difficult and “painful” it is to go through her makeup routine to transform into the character of Gamora for Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3.

“It takes 40 minutes to take all that off, because you want to do it slowly. All of those adhesives activate the more time goes on, they get stuck to your skin the more you perspire under them, so we really take our time removing them,” Zoe told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in Jan.

“I then use astringent, to activate all my natural oils so that I release whatever my pores consumed that day!” she continued. “Then, it’s just coming home and just taking a nice hot bath, going to bed and waking up to do it all over again.”

Despite the struggle with the makeup, Zoe admitted she has to “try not to panic” and carry on with the necessity of being made into the character. “I can’t change it. I have to do it. I’s a bittersweet process, because it’s bitter because of how time consuming it is, and the transformation is is a little painful, but it’s sweet because it brings such an amazing results in the story that James Gunn created,” she explained. “So, I feel like I’m grumpy every morning, but I leave skipping, because we’re teaching so much and we’re telling great stories, we’re telling great jokes and I’m working with great humans.”