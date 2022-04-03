Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego Take Kids Bowie & Cy, 7, & Zen, 5, To Disneyland: Photos

Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego looked joyful while going on thrilling rides and walking around Disney California Adventure Park with their three adorable kids on Saturday.

It was a fun family affair for Zoe Saldana, 43, her husband Marco Perego, 43, and their three kids, twins Bowie and Cy, 7, and Zen, 5, this weekend! The actress was spotted out and about with her close-knit brood while visiting Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA on Apr. 2 and they looked like they all had a thrilling time. From going on some of the incredible rides to walking around and seeing the sights, there were various memorable moments throughout the day.

During the outing, Zoe rocked a casual but fashionable look that included a red sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers. She also wore a teal knit hat and had her long hair in two braids as she added a black face mask to stay safe. Marco also looked great in an olive green jacket, jeans, and sneakers while the kids showed off their own cute styles, which included long-sleeved tops, black pants, and sneakers.

At one point, Marco had one of the tots on his shoulders and they all looked content and happy!

Before Zoe’s latest family outing, the talented star made headlines for opening up about how difficult and “painful” it is to go through her makeup routine to transform into the character of Gamora for Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3.

“It takes 40 minutes to take all that off, because you want to do it slowly. All of those adhesives activate the more time goes on, they get stuck to your skin the more you perspire under them, so we really take our time removing them,” Zoe told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in Jan.

“I then use astringent, to activate all my natural oils so that I release whatever my pores consumed that day!” she continued. “Then, it’s just coming home and just taking a nice hot bath, going to bed and waking up to do it all over again.”

Despite the struggle with the makeup, Zoe admitted she has to “try not to panic” and carry on with the necessity of being made into the character. “I can’t change it. I have to do it. I’s a bittersweet process, because it’s bitter because of how time consuming it is, and the transformation is is a little painful, but it’s sweet because it brings such an amazing results in the story that James Gunn created,” she explained. “So, I feel like I’m grumpy every morning, but I leave skipping, because we’re teaching so much and we’re telling great stories, we’re telling great jokes and I’m working with great humans.”