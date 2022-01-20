See Pics & Video

Zoe Saldana Shares Tedious Process Of Removing Gamora Makeup In BTS Video From ‘Guardians’ Set

zoe saldana
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zoe Saldana at the 2010 / 82nd Annual Academy Awards Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater. Los Angeles, March 7, 2010 | usage worldwide Photo by: Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Zoe Saldana honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles. 03 May 2018 Pictured: Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, Bowie Perego Saldana, Cy Perego Saldana, Zen Perego Saldana. Photo credit: Jaxon / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA213455_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zoe Saldana arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA in Los Angeles , CA on Saturday, November 2, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 10/22/19 Zoe Saldana at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Store Opening Party on October 22, 2019 in New York City. (NYC) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.

Seeing green! Zoe Saldana, 40, shared the tedious process of getting into character as the green-skinned Gamora in new behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the new ‘Guardians’ movie.

They say beauty is pain, but for Zoe Saldana on the set of the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, it’s all about patience. For the actress, 43, who plays the green-skinned warrior Gamora, getting into character is a tedious process, and getting out of it is just as slow. In a new behind-the-scenes video from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Zöe shared a candid clip of her process for removing layers upon layers of green makeup. The actress jokingly compared herself to the infamous video of a rat showering like a human, posting the clip alongside a video of her carefully scrubbing off the green makeup. The video had Zoe’s famous pals cracking up; Rosario Dawson, 42, commented a series of raised-hands emojis, while Uzo Aduba, 40, wrote “I can’t!” alongside three laughing-crying emojis.

On top of showing her makeup removal process, Zöe has also shared photos from the set in full costume, including a stunning selfie on January 19th where she joked “Gamora felt cute! #nofilter.” In another post, she lamented her “3:30 am call time,” by sharing a video of her in a robe, skin fully green, drinking what looked to be a protein smoothie.

Zoe has a huge 2022 ahead of her, including more than just her starring role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron‘s Avatar finally has a release date of December 16th, 2022, and Zoe will again star opposite Sam Worthington as the beautiful Na’vi heroine Neytiri. The sequel will also welcome a host of famous new faces including Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Jermaine Clement, and even Vin Diesel.

zoe saldana
Zoe Saldana, 40, shared new videos of her process of getting into character as the green-skinned Gamora behind the scenes of the new ‘Guardians’ movie. Pictured: Zoe at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego -- PICS

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2018 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell
Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana, Zen Perego-Saldana Zoe Saldana honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 03 May 2018

Even with her busy filming schedule, Zoe’s made sure to keep the romance alive with husband Marco Peregro, 42. The couple enjoyed a tropical getaway last October, where photos showed Zoe rocking a Baywatch-style red swimsuit while posing gracefully in a pool. And in September, the couple were seen sharing in a rare bit of PDA at the Venice Film Festival, where Zoe looked glamourous, confident, and happy in a plunging, sequined red gown by Dolce & Gabanna.

 