Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Shows Off Her ‘Holiday Decor’ With Tour Of Her Spacious Kitchen & Living Room

Christmas is just around the corner and Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is ready for it! The rapper’s 26-year-old daughter gave fans a short home tour video to show off her amazing holiday decorations on Instagram on Wednesday, November 30. Hailie’s decor was classic, giving her home a warm and festive vibe for the yuletide season.

With a video set to “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé, Hailie showed off garland above her windows, small stuffed Santa Clauses, mini Christmas trees, wreaths, and bowls of candy canes in her kitchen. In her living room, the “Love The Way You Lie” rapper’s daughter had a series of stockings (both gray and white) over the fireplace, a giftbox on the wall and a statue of a reindeer. She ended the video by showing off her Christmas tree, with yellow lights and pinecone ornaments.

In the video’s caption, Hailie congratulated herself on getting her home ready for the holidays very early, along with Christmas tree and laughing emojis. “Holiday home decor is up. Can’t believe I decorated in such a timely manner,” she wrote. “Have you decorated yet?!”

Hailie has seemingly been in the Christmas spirit for a while now. She even dressed as a classic Christmas character for Halloween: The Grinch. She posted a hilarious video of herself lip-syncing along to audio from the 2000 live-action film How The Grinch Stole Christmas. She did also show off some more traditional spooky season wear earlier in the month when she wore a skeleton hoodie.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child. He shares her with his ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers. The rapper, 50, is also a parent to Alaina, 29, and Stevie, 20. The holidays are definitely very special to Hailie, as December 25 isn’t just Christmas; it’s also her birthday!

Aside from her Christmas decorating, Hailie has had quite a busy year. She launched her new podcast Just A Little Shady (referring to her dad’s nickname “Slim Shady”), back in July. On the show, she discusses stories from her life as well as other trending pop culture topics. Aside from her podcast, she did find some time to catch some live music, when she attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, back in August.